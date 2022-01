Look: Fans react to latest episode of I Blew It

Johannesburg- I Blew It, the hugely popular Mzansi Magic actuality series that followed the stories of people who suddenly came into and lost immense wealth.

Tweeps had different reactions to this week’s latest episode where Ronald’s life changed at a very young age and he lost his mother in the process.

“The saddest #IBlewIt episode ever. The part about his mother taking her own life because she couldn’t stand the pain of seeing her kids suffer.”

The saddest #IBlewIt episode ever ๐Ÿ˜ข๐Ÿ’”. The part about his mother taking her own life because she couldn't stand the pain of seeing her kids suffer ๐Ÿ™†๐Ÿพโ€โ™€๏ธ pic.twitter.com/ygKwDHSGEB — ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Nolali ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ‘ (@Amza_5) January 14, 2022

“This broer on I Blew It got R3 million from the Road Accident Fund and bought WWE Championship belts worth R54 000.”

This broer on I Blew It got R3 million from the Road Accident Fund and bought WWE Championship belts worth R54 000. ๐Ÿ’” — Tshepo Ranko (@Tshepo_Ranko) January 14, 2022

“#IBlewIt True love exists, that’s what I take away from tonight’s show.”

#IBlewIt True love exists, that's what I take away from tonight's show. pic.twitter.com/y8yi8Bfo2r — Kgosiemang (@GJKM_9085) January 14, 2022

“RAF should pay People in installments of like 15K per month He would have got that money for 16 years not this spending all of it in 8 months #Iblewit”

RAF should pay People in installments of like 15K per month He would have got that money for 16 years not this spending all of it in 8 months #Iblewit — Hastings' Son (@alwyn_tinashe) January 14, 2022

#IBlewIt I know he blew 3M in about 8 months. But what happened to Ronald and his family is ๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ pic.twitter.com/Pzi65mCBXB — Mafoko Petrus Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) January 14, 2022

You can't have your mom killing herself to your bro being crippled and you being wheelchair bound then expect to carry on with life normal. NO. Let's forgive this one.

#Iblewit — ๐ŸŒ“|Big Wahala ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ (@Pila_NK) January 14, 2022

A whole R3 Million and dude never went for some special treatment to try and get back on his feet! ๐Ÿ’”#IBlewIt pic.twitter.com/ycoVEtBrOu — Efkay Lele Legodi *โƒฃ (@lele_efkay) January 14, 2022

A true friend stand by your side in good times and bad times when you are out and down This dude is a true friend #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/xlkXoXJ4Q8 — ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆAfrika Thabiso (@AfrikaThabiso) January 14, 2022

R120 000 on Travel. Money used to see the world is money well spent. You can't cry for money spent on Travel. #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/H0X3FXbIy6 — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 14, 2022

Ronald is so blessed to have Clinton as a friend ๐Ÿฅบ. Sticking by him even after he lost the millions, stealing food for Ronald from his parents, and and and. Whitney Houston ๐ŸŽถCount On Me ๐ŸŽถ #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/C5eiRW7Cvx — ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Nolali ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ‘ (@Amza_5) January 14, 2022

RAF should pay People in installments of like 15K per month He would have got that money for 16 years not this spending all of it in 8 months #Iblewit — Hastings' Son (@alwyn_tinashe) January 14, 2022

A QUEEN . A LEGEND . An ICON. Baby girl, you represented us as women ๐Ÿฅบโค๏ธ We face ridicule that we're no longer decent cos we dont stand by our men. When in fact we do ๐Ÿ˜Œ You touched my soul tonight sweetheart. May God bring you many more Blessings. I Love You โค๏ธโค๏ธ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜˜ #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/WBSKVshAQZ — RubySlr (@RubySLR) January 14, 2022

Can someone offer Ronald a job please ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿง‘โ€๐ŸฆผThis young has been through a lot and he deserves a third chance in life.#Iblewit — Filo (@Filo63683282) January 14, 2022

Also Read:ย Mzansi Magicโ€™s I Blew It gives candidates a second chance to financial future

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.ย

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.ย

Followย @SundayWorldZAย on Twitter andย @sundayworldzaย on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page,ย Sunday World, by clicking hereย for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World,ย click here.

Author