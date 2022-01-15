Look: Fans react to latest episode of I Blew It

Johannesburg- I Blew It, the hugely popular Mzansi Magic actuality series that followed the stories of people who suddenly came into and lost immense wealth.

Tweeps had different reactions to this week’s latest episode where Ronald’s life changed at a very young age and he lost his mother in the process.

“The saddest #IBlewIt episode ever. The part about his mother taking her own life because she couldn’t stand the pain of seeing her kids suffer.”

The saddest #IBlewIt episode ever 😢💔. The part about his mother taking her own life because she couldn't stand the pain of seeing her kids suffer 🙆🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ygKwDHSGEB — 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) January 14, 2022

“This broer on I Blew It got R3 million from the Road Accident Fund and bought WWE Championship belts worth R54 000.”

This broer on I Blew It got R3 million from the Road Accident Fund and bought WWE Championship belts worth R54 000. 💔 — Tshepo Ranko (@Tshepo_Ranko) January 14, 2022

“#IBlewIt True love exists, that’s what I take away from tonight’s show.”

#IBlewIt True love exists, that's what I take away from tonight's show. pic.twitter.com/y8yi8Bfo2r — Kgosiemang (@GJKM_9085) January 14, 2022

“RAF should pay People in installments of like 15K per month He would have got that money for 16 years not this spending all of it in 8 months #Iblewit”

RAF should pay People in installments of like 15K per month He would have got that money for 16 years not this spending all of it in 8 months #Iblewit — Hastings' Son (@alwyn_tinashe) January 14, 2022

#IBlewIt I know he blew 3M in about 8 months. But what happened to Ronald and his family is 💔💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Pzi65mCBXB — Mafoko Petrus Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) January 14, 2022

You can't have your mom killing herself to your bro being crippled and you being wheelchair bound then expect to carry on with life normal. NO. Let's forgive this one.

#Iblewit — 🌓|Big Wahala 🇿🇦 (@Pila_NK) January 14, 2022

A whole R3 Million and dude never went for some special treatment to try and get back on his feet! 💔#IBlewIt pic.twitter.com/ycoVEtBrOu — Efkay Lele Legodi *⃣ (@lele_efkay) January 14, 2022

A true friend stand by your side in good times and bad times when you are out and down This dude is a true friend #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/xlkXoXJ4Q8 — 🇿🇦Afrika Thabiso (@AfrikaThabiso) January 14, 2022

R120 000 on Travel. Money used to see the world is money well spent. You can't cry for money spent on Travel. #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/H0X3FXbIy6 — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 14, 2022

Ronald is so blessed to have Clinton as a friend 🥺. Sticking by him even after he lost the millions, stealing food for Ronald from his parents, and and and. Whitney Houston 🎶Count On Me 🎶 #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/C5eiRW7Cvx — 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) January 14, 2022

A QUEEN . A LEGEND . An ICON. Baby girl, you represented us as women 🥺❤️ We face ridicule that we're no longer decent cos we dont stand by our men. When in fact we do 😌 You touched my soul tonight sweetheart. May God bring you many more Blessings. I Love You ❤️❤️😘😘 #Iblewit pic.twitter.com/WBSKVshAQZ — RubySlr (@RubySLR) January 14, 2022

Can someone offer Ronald a job please 😭😭🧑‍🦼This young has been through a lot and he deserves a third chance in life.#Iblewit — Filo (@Filo63683282) January 14, 2022

