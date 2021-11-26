LOOK: DJ Black Coffee celebrates his Grammy nomination in style

Johannesburg- Internationally renowned Nkosinathi Maphumulo popularly known as DJ Black Coffee has celebrated his nomination for the prestigious Grammy awards.

Coffee who is nominated for his album Subconsciously has been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

DJ Black Coffee celebrated this highlight in his career with the likes of EFF Commander in Chief Julius Malema, Cassper Nyovest, Laduma Ngxokolo from Maxhosa, DJ Oskido and Mdu Masilela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

To read more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author