Look: Celebs who tied the knot in 2021

Johannesburg- This year we have witnessed so many happy moments on our social media pages and this also included our favourite celebs who tied the knot.

Some of these celebs tied the knot in private.

We all certainly love to see these celebs take the next chapter of their relationship and say I do.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha tied the knot earlier this year in a traditional ceremony. The musical couple who frequently work together have been together for 10 years.

Their relationship has always been a hot topic but they seem to have put that behind them and their nuptials were as flamboyant as they are.

Mo Flava and Mbali

Metro FM breakfast host and DJ, MoFlava tied the ‘knot’ in a traditional ceremony with his long-time girlfriend Mbali.

The DJ who is usually private about his love life, took to Instagram to share that he is now a Mr to his Mrs.

Tumisho Masha and Chantel

South African actor Tumisho Masha tied the knot with his wife Chantel earlier this year in May.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesel

Dr. Mthombeni and his wife Liesel Mthombeni tied the knot earlier this year.

Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe tied the knot although there were many obstacles leading to their union.

