Look: Celeb bundle of joys go back to school

Johannesburg- The festive holidays are over for many bundles of joy but especially for those in the inland provinces.

This morning marked the beginning of the 2022 academic year and we love to see our celeb bundle of joys going back to school and some starting their schooling journeys.

DJ Tira shared snaps of himself and his bundle of joys Chichi and Chase Khathi as they returned back to school today.

Arthur Mafokate who is a very hands-on father also took to his social media to share pictures of him and his baby girls as they headed back to school.

Bontle Modiselle also shared a picture of her daughter Afrika who started her first day of pre-school, time really flies not so long ago she was born but already she’s going to pre-school.

Zoe Mabalane who is the firstborn of Kabelo and Gail Mabalane also started her first day in big school. Gail shared the exciting moment on social media.

Kairo is now a big girl and she is one of the few celeb bundles of joy who officially start grade 1 and we’re excited for her.

