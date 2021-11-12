Look: All the winners from the 13th annual Feather awards

Johannesburg- The 13th annual Feather Awards took place last night at the Market Theatre in downtown Johannesburg.

The awards are synonymous with their exquisite fashion, colourful entertainment, loud witty commentary, and killer live performances, which did not fail again this year.

Setting off the star-studded evening in true glitz and glam, the entrance to the Market Theatre was transformed into a pink floral wonderland.

Pink Carpet hosts Rorisang Thandekiso, Zanele Potelwa and Ayanda Makuzeni welcomed guests as they entered the precinct.

The fashion moments turned the house down in this year’s theme Solid and Fabulous.

The star-filled Pink Carpet saw celebrities such as Lethabo Joy, Ayanda Ncwane, and Phupho Gumede Kardashian arriving on the carpet with “trains for days!”

Award hosts Lumko Johnson alongside Penny Lebyane, Ditshego Ditsego and Zizo Tshwete kept the audience entertained for the 3-hour long ceremony.

Live performances by Tamara Dey, Amstel, Lady Du and Holly Rey alongside the Mzansi Gay Choir brought the roof down.

Leading the wins for the evening, Lady DU bagged 2 awards, the Fag Hag of the Year and shared Best Musician with Limpopo goddess Makhadzi.

‘Golden’ boy Wiseman Zithar took the Hunk of the Year while Best Styled Award was shared by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and SA fashion sensation Rich Mnisi.

Diva Extraordinaire of the year went to the fabulous Johanna Mukoki and Hot Chick of the year went to the beautiful Shudufadzo Musida.

The newly married lovebirds Liezel and Musa Mthombeni were in attendance but the award for the Cutest Couple was scooped to marketing guru Sylvester Chauke & his partner Tumelo Mmusi.

Drama Queen for the second time in Feather Awards history went to the ever-controversial multitalented media personality and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau.

Soccer player Phuti “Minaj “ Lekoloane scooped the Sports personality of the year.

Best Rainbow Parent Award went to LGBTI+ activist, the dynamic Virginia Magwaza who attended with her daughter.

The best LGBTIQ initiative ( Private Sector) Award went to Ernest & Young for all their ongoing initiatives to create inclusion for all.

The best LGBTIQ initiative ( Public Sector) went to the Gauteng Department of Education who continue to build programmes that give queer people a voice.

Vaal LGBT took Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement Award for their extensive empowerment and growth building within the community.

Roche Kester, Director of the LGBTQIA desk at the Gauteng Premier’s Office received the Role Model of the Year accolade and Media Award of The Year went to highly profiled TV show Becoming.

Socialite of The Year went to Lelo WhatsGood while Coachella Randy took the Social Media personality of the Year award.

The ever-important Simon Nkoli Award went to South African fashion icon David Tlale who gave a moving motivation speech.

The biggest accolade of the evening, the African Feather of the Year was awarded to former United Nations official, the acclaimed Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka who was unable to attend the Awards.

These are the winners of the Feather awards

Best Styled Individual

Zozibini Tunzi and Rich Mnisi

Hunk of the Year

Wiseman Zithar

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Johanna Mukoki

Sport personality of the Year

Phuti “Minaj “ Lekoloane

Role Model of the Year

Roche Kester

Cutest Couple

Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Hot Chick of the Year

Shudufadzo Musida

Media Award of the Year

Becoming

Fag hag of the Year

Lady Du

Musician

Makhadzi and Lady Du

Socialite

Lelo WhatsGood

Drama Queen

Khanyi Mbau

Social Media personality of the Year

Coachella Randy

Best LGBTIQ initiative ( Private Sector)

Ernest & Young

Best LGBTIQ initiative ( Public Sector)

Gauteng Department of Education

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vaal LGBT

Best Rainbow Parenting

Virginia Magwaza

AFRICAN FEATHER AWARD

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

SIMON NKOLI AWARD

David Tlale

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma