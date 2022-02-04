Linda Majola on how he has been adjusting with his move to Joburg

Johannesburg – Tik Tok sensation Linda Majola has recently shared how he has been adjusting to his move to the big city. Taking to social media Linda poured his heart out about the chronicles of being an adult in the big city.

“I’m failing dismally at being an adult, but that’s okay. I bought groceries today but my compulsive habit of spending money unnecessarily pushed me to go out for dinner. ”

“I’m currently eating healthy (to stay fit) and attempting to balance my finances while overspending on alcohol, junk food, and bank charges (arising from missing multiple debit orders).”

“So basically, I’m a mess. It’s my 4th month of staying alone and I have come to a realization that I’m not the most domesticated human. Nor do I have any order in my life. The cleanliness of my apartment coincides with where I am emotionally and mentally, trust me it’s not always a pleasant sight.”

“I’m lazy and I procrastinate but I try by all means to maintain my space the best way I can. I’ve already begun with curating the life I want for myself, but unfortunately, I am my grandmother’s grandson. I’m a compulsive hoarder I keep useless boxes and excessive kitchen paraphernalia in hopes that I’ll put them to great use one day. Will this day ever arrive? Who knows?”

“Right in front of me is a mountain of piled-up dirty laundry that needs to be washed. I used my last savings to buy a washing machine before moving into this shit-hole I call home.

“I’m still quite tempted to just ship all of this mess to the laundromat, hard labor is definitely not the hill I’m willing to die on. There’s been general maintenance done in my apartment (ventilation fan installation) which means my place is left with a thick layer of dust as far as your eyes can see.”

“I’ve been gingerly experimenting with cannabis. The “high” kinda balances out my anxiety & depression but somehow makes me a tad bit schizophrenic so I’ve put the blunt down and opted for these slightly informative podcasts and New York Times articles as a form of therapy. Who knew listening to Eckhart Tole would give me so much calmness & placidity.”(sic)

