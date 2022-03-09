Libo wears the crown to head Big Brother house

Big Brother Mzansi head of house challenges bring all the sizzling and juicy drama to our screens. During this week’s challenge, Libo was crowned to head the house for the very first time. Libo previously served as Tulz’s deputy in command.

Housemates had to transport water from a mason jar to the jug with food coloring, but using one spoonful at a time, but there was a twist in the game.

They had to fill the jugs as much as possible without staining the white paper towels or moving the mason jars. This was to be achieved while staying behind the white line and stepping over a wooden beam obstructing their path to victory.

As the game progressed and grew with much intensity, it somewhat seemed unclear who was leading the charge.

But it quickly became clear who will not win after Gash1 was disqualified for stepping over the line, followed by all but one of the participating housemates who was found to have a stain on their paper towel.

The games concluded with Libo being the last eligible competitor standing, and the automatic winner of the challenge. Libo chose Themba to be his deputy, granting him immunity from standing for eviction on Sunday.

Libo used his new-found veto power to save Tulz and picked Nale to face the chopping block, making Thato, Nale, Venus, Gash1, and Mphowabadimo the candidates for possible eviction this week.

