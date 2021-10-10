Lebo M’s marriage announcement sends SA into a meltdown

Johannesburg- Sunday World revealed this weekend that award-winning producer and composer Lebo M will be soon walking down the aisle once again.

It has hardly been a year since the star divorced with ex-wife Angela Ngani- Casara.

The producer has found love in a businesswoman Pretty Samuels, Lebo M has been married seven times.

Tweeps had quite a lot of things to say with regards to Lebo’s marriage announcement.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Home affairs officials when they see a booking for Lebo M with a marriage officer.. pic.twitter.com/JQl8zmmzMq — Mfundo 🇿🇦 (@Mhayise_Sedana) October 10, 2021

Journalist ; What’s your view on marriage? Lebo M ; 🗣 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ByFGXtWKfc — MJ Ncube 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 (@TheRealMJNcube) October 10, 2021

Does Lebo M's best man have to recite a new speech each time or? 🤔 — MabuyaBuya (@israeleous) October 10, 2021

Lebo M believes in marriage but marriage doesn't believe in him😂🤣 — Matholo (@Black_Jewel_Dee) October 9, 2021

If Lebo M was a woman, she would be hailed as being strong and independent and knowing her worth for moving from marriage to marriage. But because he is a guy, he is being bashed and rediculed and shamed and even beeing called toxic. Sad part is fellow men are leading th assault pic.twitter.com/W6IbHxxsDx — Raza (@323i) October 10, 2021

If you watched the Lebo M show you'd understand why he's divorced so many times, the man is stubborn. pic.twitter.com/tZ3wgEW03L — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 10, 2021

One thing about Lebo M , when he loves he does it 💯 problems that his relationships don’t last long. https://t.co/ZQtVR32ovV — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) October 10, 2021

Dear Ex's of Lebo M. Nothing is wrong with you… The Lion King is the problem, now we know… We just feel sorry for Pretty Samuels pic.twitter.com/y1chHXcnMe — Slovo 🇸🇿🇸🇿🇸🇿 (@Zwanedefault) October 10, 2021

I bet Lebo M skips the part…

“Till death do us apart” — Gooseberry (@RhuNdimande) October 10, 2021

Someone said the M in lebo M stands for marriage pic.twitter.com/ysqH7hwom4 — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 10, 2021

Lebo M is a narcissistic rude ole men,No wonder his divorced so many times his a Bully in marriage and only wants his word heard,And he thinks we listen to his music pic.twitter.com/TlaZjXovv1 — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 10, 2021

“Welcome back everyone”

E le MC at Lebo M ‘s wedding. pic.twitter.com/RCfXfU0efc — Nnete🌸❤️ (@ItuNnete) October 10, 2021

Lebo M loves weddings just not marriage itself … chile pic.twitter.com/rEldr3oeHB — The Czarina of the South 🇿🇦 (@im_esther_tidi) October 10, 2021

Lebo M uncle when he tells them to go negotiate lobola again pic.twitter.com/GD9IVLnSsZ — Raofa ⚪ (@Raofa_Namethe) October 10, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda