Lebo M’s marriage announcement sends SA into a meltdown

By Anelisa Sibanda
Lebo M

Johannesburg- Sunday World revealed this weekend that award-winning producer and composer Lebo M will be soon walking down the aisle once again.

It has hardly been a year since the star divorced with ex-wife Angela Ngani- Casara.

The producer has found love in a businesswoman Pretty Samuels, Lebo M has been married seven times.

Tweeps had quite a lot of things to say with regards to Lebo’s marriage announcement.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below: 

