Lebo M to walk down the aisle again following his recent divorce

Johannesburg- Award-winning producer and composer Lebo M does not waste time. Hardly a year after announcing his breakup from his ex-wife Angela Ngani-Casara, Lebo M, real name Lebohang Morake, will be walking down the aisle again.

The Lion King producer now turned reality TV star has found love in businesswoman Pretty Samuels. Morake has been married seven times, twice to Ngani-Casara.

According to sources close to the couple, the two met through a mutual friend and it was love at first.

“She is strikingly beautiful,” said the informant about the Samuels who is in her 40s, adding that the couple has a lot in common including their interests in business.

The deepthroat said Samuels works as the president of the Lebo M Foundation.

“She is smart and has a beautiful personality,” said the source.

Morake’s publicist said Simphiwe Majola said: “Mr Morake is currently occupied in studio.”

“With this said, we would like to officially and formally welcome Ms Pretty Samuels, president of the Lebo M Foundation,” said the response.

“Ms Samuels is currently focused on youth empowerment programmes that will be implemented and shared with the media in due course.”

Sunday World

Anelisa Sibanda