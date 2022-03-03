Leave Twitter for your own sanity, pleads Nasty C

Following the shocking deaths of rapper Riky Rick and thespian Patrick Shai, Nasty C has taken to Twitter to ask people to leave this social media platform.

In a series of tweets Nasty C, real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, appealed to his followers to call out the people who always use Twitter to subject others to cyberbullying, telling those who complain about the platform to delete the app.

The rapper also mentioned that if people are looking for love, compassion and understanding, they certainly will not find it on Twitter.

Nasty C said people were giving the social media platform too much power over their lives, noting that the app is a version of hell.

He wrote: “We’re giving this app way too much power and control over our real lives. I promise you, if we all just left, it would be a huge step in the right direction. It’s just another version of hell … that’s in your phone.”

The award-winning rapper also stated that if people wanted to succumb to being controlled by the app by means of being dragged, judged, and cyberbullied, then it is their choice to stay on the social media platform.

“If you wanna be picked apart, judged, hated, dragged, mislead, etc … you’re in the right place. Get comfy, this is your home. If you love yourself or want to start loving yourself, leave. It really is that simple.”

Since the passing of Riky Rick on Wednesday last week, Cassper Nyovest has been tweeting about how fake social media is.

