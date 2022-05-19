News anchor Leanne Manas remembers Vuyo Mbuli after stellar achievement

SABC 2 news anchor Leanne Manas was honoured with the Knight of the French National Order of Merit this week, a momentous occasion in her career that she said her late colleague Vuyo Mbuli would have been proud of.

Manas was recognised for her outstanding contribution to journalism and as one of the leading voices in the industry.

“You would’ve been very proud my friend. Nine years today and I still miss you so much,” she tweeted.

You would’ve been very proud my friend. 9 years today and I still miss you so much 🙏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AY08qlTtl5 — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 19, 2022

Her tweet opened the doors for many other people to share their fond memories of having watched the “magical duo” on Morning Live.

I remember when you announced that he passed on, Andile Masuku couldn’t even present the weather forecast 🥺 she literally broke down and Tsietsi had to take over. It was such a sad day. Even at school everyone was hurt — I see both sides like Chanel (@NonjabuloMbath) May 19, 2022

Growing up (primary) I looked forward to waking up to hear the two of you talk n him saying “hita bolabola mundzuku xap xap” just before I leave the door for school made my day all the time❤️❤️the two of you presenting together just made sense. — Violet💜 (@Nunuberry50) May 19, 2022

Way before we had News24, we’d tune to SABC2 in the morning, wearing your uniform in front of the heater whilst watching Vuyo and Leanne🥺 — Thadyy Bear🐻 (@shellington_P) May 19, 2022

I remember the day after he had passed,no one in the studio could keep a straight face.Everyone looked like they wanted to cry.Some cried especially that weather lady.I cried with her💔😩 — Danica Khumalo (@KhumaloDanica) May 19, 2022

The two of you made it possible for me as a teenager in highschool-college,to enjoy watching the news everymorning..Our iconic news readers/journalists.

Congratulations on your achievement 🙌🏽 Leanne "SHARP,SHARP"🙏🏽🇿🇦 — ♟♠️Pheell⭕🦂 (@Pheello123) May 19, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author