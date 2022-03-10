Lady Du blesses herself with a new car and house

Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, is beaming with excitement. She shared on her social media account that she had bought herself a brand-new G Wagon.

In her post, the amapiano star narrated how some people always nagged her to clean up her Instagram, try to look the part, and that she made it too obvious she was from the hood.

She also shared how she has had to work for everything and sacrifice a lot of things to achieve her goals.

“Because I come from nothing, I had to build myself, I had to sacrifice a lot to buy what I’ve always wanted. I choose not to make things about me, you’ll never find me doing things for content for the people!!!! I’m the driver of my own bus,” she wrote.

