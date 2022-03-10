E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Celebrity News

Lady Du blesses herself with a new car and house

By Mbalenhle Zuma
LadyDu. Image: Instagram
LadyDu. Image: Instagram

Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, is beaming with excitement. She shared on her social media account that she had bought herself a brand-new G Wagon.

In her post, the amapiano star narrated how some people always nagged her to clean up her Instagram, try to look the part, and that she made it too obvious she was from the hood.

She also shared how she has had to work for everything and sacrifice a lot of things to achieve her goals.

“Because I come from nothing, I had to build myself, I had to sacrifice a lot to buy what I’ve always wanted. I choose not to make things about me, you’ll never find me doing things for content for the people!!!! I’m the driver of my own bus,” she wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes