Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet go their seperate ways

Johannesburg- Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and his famous wife, Lisa Bonnet, announced today, on Instagram that they have separated after 16 years.

The couple, who have two children together, said they were sharing the news not because it was newsworthy, but so they can go about their lives with dignity and honesty.

Bonnet, who is 54 and a former Cosby Show star was previously married to singer Lenny Kravitz.

Their daughter is the gorgeous 33-year-old actress, Zoe Kravitz.

She married Momoa, 42, in 2017.

Momoa became a megastar after his role in the Game Of Thrones series.

They shared that the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on them but that they still share love between them.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news. That we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that – as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children what’s possible – Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail,” reads the complete statement.

