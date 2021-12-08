REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Is Zahara taking up the amapiano genre?

By Sunday World
Zahara failed to appear in court and a warrant of arrest has been issued.

Johannesburg- The Twitter streets went abuzz after a video of the multi-award-winning South African songster, Zahara surfaced.

Tweeps are arguing on whether or not it is the right idea for her to tap into the amapiano wave as she is known for her vocals in Afro-Soul music.

Recently, a video of her went viral, where she was alleged to be performing under the influence of alcohol.

 

This comes after Zahara released a fresh album called Nqaba Yam.

 

Another artist that shocked South Africans with his amapiano song is Vusi Nova, known as Snova in the amapiano genre, when he dropped his single, Shuku-Shuku.

