In Biggie’s house, one needs honest grown-up fun – Acacia

Johannesburg-Following last week’s eviction of two housemates, this week Big Brother Mzansi contestant Thando “Acacia” Mati was eliminated from the show, much to the relief of the remaining housemates.

On Sunday, Acacia said she was sad but excited to see her family, friends, and daughter again. “It’s been very hard to shut out that part of my life,” shared Acacia.

Speaking to Sunday World, she addressed her flirtatious vibes with fellow housemate B.U. and the realisation that she was not the only lady in the house he was hitting it off with.

“So my situation with B.U. was not that deep,” she revealed. “If you anticipate being in a house for three months, you would then want to be cuddled or kissed here and there.

“Hectic relationship vibes were not for me, hence I blatantly said we would not make a great couple. It’s not something I was looking forward to doing, I was looking to have honest grown-up fun.”

Although she was sad about leaving, she plans to pursue modelling as a career and hopes to work with big brands. She also aspires to get into acting.

“I would love to pursue the acting space just to make sure that I become a household name. That for me would be exciting.

“People think what I did wrong was to be honest, true, and confrontational. I felt if I let things go and not address them, it would mess with my mental health,” said Acacia, adding that she will miss the party nights, laughs, and the fun she had with fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, this week’s three Valentine’s Day-themed challenges stretched the housemates’ strategic acumen in their fight against the clock and against each other.

During her diary session, Ntabii shared that she was excited to have won the deputy head of house position. “I’m glad that at least this week there’s a change in who gets to leave the house,” she said.

After Biggie reminded him to ensure housemates maintained the rules of the house, Gash1 stated that he was ecstatic to lead fellow contestants as the head of house.

By winning the game and position, Gash1 also bagged the opportunity to nominate possible evictees. Big Brother announced that the head of house may once again veto, save and replace a deputy head of house nomination.

Norman was saved from eviction this week and replaced with Zino. The move made Thato, B.U., Vyno, Zino, Nale, Libo, and Venus the potential evictees.

