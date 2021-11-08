Imbewu rubbishes allegations of firing Phindile Gwala

Johannesburg – The eTV soapie, Imbewu has said reports of actress Phindile Gwala being fired are false.

The actress who plays the role of Fikile on the eTV soapie, Imbewu was reportedly fired by the show because of her incompetence but the show has rubbished those allegations.

According to a report on the South African and Daily Sun, the show’s publicist Eugene Cele said the actress left the show to pursue her other interests.

“The reports are false. She left to pursue her career interests. There is no bad blood between us, just growth, and we wish her well with her future endeavors,” he told Daily Sun.

