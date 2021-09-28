Idols fans forgot about Somizi as Dineo Ranaka wows them

Johannesburg – Fans of South African TV personality, Somizi Mhlongo, were left perplexed after Mzansi Magic talent show Idols SA announced that he would be replaced by a line up of guest judges.

Fans of the show and Somizi took to social media and voiced their concerns, saying the show would become ‘too boring’ without the star.

Mhlongo was removed from the show after sensitive allegations were by his ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

Fans were asking for Somizi’s return to the show because the remarks for contestants from Unathi Nkayi and Randal Abrahams lacked ‘THAT THING’ as Somizi would put it.

This didn’t last long as the arrival of this week’s guest judge changed the minds of many fans of the show.

The show announced that the guest judge would be Dineo Ranaka and she trended with positive comments and compliments throughout the show.

Take a look at the great reviews Ranaka received on social media from adoring fans below:

Dineo Ranaka is doing an amazing job as a guest judge 👏🏾. She's very smart. Whenever she speaks, I just wanna listen attentively. She should come back #idolssa pic.twitter.com/pKNmmNYZNS — 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) September 26, 2021

Dineo Ranaka is an Perfect Judge,She doing an great job#idolssa pic.twitter.com/qcHpDqsJVb — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 26, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

I am here for Dineo Ranaka’s commentary . Smart lady and smart Judge 👌🏽🤍 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/mqzDoMADpB — Prince Kingsley Lerato Mentor  (@princekmentor) September 26, 2021

#IdolsSA

I forgot how eloquent Dineo Ranaka is….my dictionary is ready 😋 pic.twitter.com/WDXLZuJxKw — The Queen of peace 🌈🇿🇦🇩🇪 (@Queennatasha_O) September 26, 2021

#idolssa Dineo Ranaka is one of those intelligent Celebs ,imagine intelligence and music combined makes an incredible judge pic.twitter.com/aI3v9wsFrh — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 26, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

