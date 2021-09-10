Hush SA: Where are they now?

Johannesburg- South African male group Hush SA are the 2021 winners of the pan-African “Amazing Voices” season 2.

The all-male Gospel group of six formed as a camaraderie of childhood friends spanning 10 years.

Tsholofelo Ntuli (founder), Nicholas Malimba (co-founder), Sinethemba Magubane, Zamokuhle Nkosi, Thamsanqa Mthabela and Phumlani Tshabalala are from Johannesburg.

The group is currently independent with no record label, no manager and no publicist.

Tsholofelo told Sunday World that they are currently working on signing a record deal, however, they are still finalising the contract as there had been a couple of clauses they did not like.

Tsholofelo lets Sunday World in on their winnings expenditure.

Tsholofelo and his musical brothers achieved stardom and have since pocketed R1.5 million.

He revealed that the money was not split amongst the brothers.

It is invested in Hush’s account and used to compensate the members in standardized salaries on a monthly basis.

Hush also purchased a house and are surprisingly staying together as a group.

“We are comfortable with one another, and we work better this way,” Tsholofelo said.

Like any other big and happening brand, Hush also uses the money for its corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives.

“We believe in giving”.

Tsholofelo confirmed that they contribute to tuition fees of the needy, visit orphanage homes, volunteer and give.

He also mentioned that this is their way of tithing.

Hush has recorded two albums and is currently recording another, featuring the likes of famous singers Vusi Nova, Zahara and acapella group 047.

Tsholofelo says it is a Gospel album and one of his favorite tracks is titled ‘Jehovah retshepile wena’.

Hush has also worked with Zwai Bala and is said to have been an inspiration for the group.

He tuned them toward versatility, however, they are not looking to change genres. Gospel is “who we are, and we were raised to fear and worship God”.

The group is not planning to separate anytime soon, “The plan is to grow Hush as a brand first then we can consider going solo.”

Tsholofelo was recently seen in an Instagram post where he was hugging South African radio personality and Idol’s judge, Somizi ‘Somgaga’ Mhlongo.

He captioned the post, “I wonder bazothini (what his followers will say)”, together with the featured image fueled controversies in the comment section.

Some of his followers were wishing him well and congratulating him on his union with Somgaga, while others criticized and probed.

He neither denied nor confirmed his sexuality.

However he did confirm that he is neither gay nor bisexual.

“I am not gay and don’t date men” and he further confirmed that their living arrangement as a group has nothing to do with their sexual orientations.

“It is solely a camaraderie in pursuit of success,” he further added.

