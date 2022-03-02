Head of house Tulz shows Sis Tamara flames

The weekly head of house challenge always serves curveballs that have the Big Brother Mzansi housemates anxious and excited for what is to come.

In this week’s game of luck, Tulz emerged victorious and returned as head of house after his previous nomination was vetoed by outgoing head of house Sis Tamara.

This managed to save him from last Sunday’s live eviction show that saw three housemates leave Biggie’s house and miss out on a chance to win the coveted R2-million prize money.

Venus opened the game strong acquiring a score of 54 and giving the housemates the hope of a successful run. However, their hopes were quickly dashed as more players selected balls with low values.

Tulz took his turn and scored a high 54 points that resulted in a tie-breaker round to determine who exactly would head the house.

The tie-breaker had Tulz and Venus select one of three possible silver domes that concealed a ball with a number on it. And luck chose Tulz, which made him the second housemate to head the house twice this season. Tulz gave the deputy head of house title to Libo, who excitedly accepted.

All the housemates were given an opportunity to nominate two people for possible eviction this week. Tulz and Libo gained immunity as head of house and deputy, respectively, whereas housemates had not nominated Thato and Venus for eviction.

Nale received many nominations for possible eviction, with housemates claiming that she is having “too much fun” and is “too relaxed” in the Biggie’s house.

Sis Tamara joins the list of possible evictees in his first-ever eviction nomination. Viewers thought Tulz would veto Sis Tamara’s nomination by returning the favour from last week.

But the head of house opted to save Terry instead, and nominated Thato, making the final list of possible evictees being Gash1, Mpho, Nale, Ntabii, Sis Tamara, and Thato.

