Halala Uzalo’s Gugu Gumede has a bun in the oven

Johannesburg- Uzalo’s Gugu Gumede, the daughter of the late Zanele Magwaza- Msibi has a bun in the oven.

The Uzalo actress recently revealed her pregnancy on social media, accompanied by a sweet message to her unborn baby.

“For this child, I prayed, and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him”

“I have often been asked where I got the strength to continue after my mother’s passing – I got it from my unborn child. At her funeral, as I stood at the podium and spoke on my queen’s behalf, I was not alone. The strongest heart was beating inside of me, reviving me. I am alive today because of it.”

“My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual.”

“My darling, every move and every kick of yours within me is a testament to both God and my mother’s continued love for me. You have changed me in ways that are inexplicable. We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote.

