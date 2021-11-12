Halala Tik Tok sensation Paballo Kgware nominated for an award

Johannesburg- Congratulations are in order for Tik Tok sensation Paballo Kgware who is nominated for an award.

Paballo is well known for her rather interesting content which she serves on Tik Tok, and it looks like her content creation skills have paid off.

Paballo hails all the way from Thaba Nchu, a small town in the Free State.

The 22-year-old was born in Bloemfontein and she later moved to Durban in 2004.

She has a BA in Live performance and recently just completed her honours degree in producing at AFDA.

Taking to social media Paballo shared her excitement of being nominated for the African Social Entertainment awards, for Best Newcomer Social Media Comedian.

“Well if it isn’t an award-nominated Chipi, It’s crazy what a wonderful year I’ve had. When I made my first video/reel I had NO idea I’d come this far in just 1 year. I’m hectically thankful for all of you and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paballo Kgware (@paballokgware)

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma