Grieving Big Zulu breaks silence on the passing of Riky Rick

Emotional Siyabonga Nene, affectionally known as Big Zulu, has opened up about the pain of losing his friend, rapper Riky Rick. The muso was found dead in his estate home north of Johannesburg on Wednesday. His friends said he was found hanging.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Big Zulu talks about how good a person Riky Rick was, how he always supported other people, and how he was always there to lend a helping hand.

The pair last worked together on the hit single Imali Eningi.

“A father to many people in the industry, there are a lot of people he got into this industry,” said Big Zulu, adding that the rapper was the one who approached him to combine his style of music with the genre that Riky Rick did.

“He always said to me Zulu, let’s operate. And I feel like other people don’t love us the way they claim they love us.”

😭💔RIP Grootman Riky Rick.

Big Zulu talking about Ricky Rick. #RIPRickyRick pic.twitter.com/ReK1svmmmo — Mark Zuckerberg (@sk_khumza) February 23, 2022

Riky Rick, 34, was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records. He was also well-known for setting fashion trends.

