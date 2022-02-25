REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Gone too soon … Cassper not ready to bid Riky Rick goodbye

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick Twitter

Cassper Nyovest and the late Riky Rick were once the best of buddies. But over the years, their relationship hit the bumps and crumbled.

Since the news of Boss Zonke’s death on Wednesday, Cassper has not really said anything. In a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, the hitmaker paid a tribute to his former friend and posted his “favourite” picture of them together.

Cassper shared that he had always felt uncomfortable with men touching him. But when he realised it was his friend (Riky Rick) behind him, he was relieved, he said, referring to one of their meetings.

“When I heard his voice, I had put my guard down and chill cause it was him. I don’t remember what he said in the interview, but I know he was showing love like he always would,” he wrote.

He also mentioned that he was not ready to let go of Riky Rick, because he was still in shock about his death.

“What I shared with this man was real and we both knew it, my brother to be continued,” he added in his post.

Trolls had tried to come after Cassper after he had been silent about the passing of Riky Rick since they had a fallout.

He wrote: “Yall wasting your time with me. I’ve long gotten over this hill. Bash away!!! I simply don’t give a f*ck!! The same way y’all don’t give a f*#k about me or my pain, I don’t give a f*#k!!! Marete a lona kaofela!!! God knows my heart, I am free!!!.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes