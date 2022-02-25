Gone too soon … Cassper not ready to bid Riky Rick goodbye

Cassper Nyovest and the late Riky Rick were once the best of buddies. But over the years, their relationship hit the bumps and crumbled.

Since the news of Boss Zonke’s death on Wednesday, Cassper has not really said anything. In a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, the hitmaker paid a tribute to his former friend and posted his “favourite” picture of them together.

Cassper shared that he had always felt uncomfortable with men touching him. But when he realised it was his friend (Riky Rick) behind him, he was relieved, he said, referring to one of their meetings.

“When I heard his voice, I had put my guard down and chill cause it was him. I don’t remember what he said in the interview, but I know he was showing love like he always would,” he wrote.

He also mentioned that he was not ready to let go of Riky Rick, because he was still in shock about his death.

“What I shared with this man was real and we both knew it, my brother to be continued,” he added in his post.

As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky creeped up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask "Which one is this one now" lol… But when I heard his voice I chilled. pic.twitter.com/I2VesgobEw — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 25, 2022

Trolls had tried to come after Cassper after he had been silent about the passing of Riky Rick since they had a fallout.

He wrote: “Yall wasting your time with me. I’ve long gotten over this hill. Bash away!!! I simply don’t give a f*ck!! The same way y’all don’t give a f*#k about me or my pain, I don’t give a f*#k!!! Marete a lona kaofela!!! God knows my heart, I am free!!!.”

Yall wasting your time with me. I've long gotten over this hill. Bash away!!! I simply don't give a fuck!!! The same way yall don't give a fuck about me or my pain, I don't give a fuck!!! Marete a lona kaofela!!!! God knows my heart, I am free!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 25, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author