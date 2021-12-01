Gomora fans left heartbroken after latest episode

Johannesburg- The latest episode of Gomora has left fans of the show feeling emotional after seeing their favourite character suffering.

The character of Mazet, which is played by Siphesihle Ndaba is currently going through the most at the moment.

She is in a wheelchair after being shot by Don who was played by actor, Israel Matseke.

Last night’s episode was one of the most emotional episodes for the fans.

Fans saw their favourite character left in a vulnerable manner.

Mazet is a strong and resilient character but seeing her like that broke a lot of hearts.

Although it’s acting, some fans stated that they actually relate to what she is going through and it feels real seeing it on their screen.

Take a look at how some fans reacted to the episode on Twitter below:

My 6 years old child is just not OK with what "Mazat" is going through😊 #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/0A5ADBCCli — @Koko (@KKK42832841) November 30, 2021

Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet)has to be one of the most beautiful women who are gracing our screens today 🔥🔥🔥🔥! Her beauty is oh so flawless #GomoraMzansi — Shawn ThePosterboy (@STheposterboy) November 30, 2021

Bathong #Mazet 😭🥺💔 #GomoraMzansi nkare nka mo huga ❤️❤️❤️ — 𝙊𝙩𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙜 𝙏𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙥𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙖 (@Goldencharm222) November 30, 2021

Ibuhlungu into kaMaZet #GomoraMzansi — Nomahelele & Mabena’s wife (@Norxee) November 30, 2021

Tshiamo is such a sweetheart, she is quickly being my favorite actress in Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/evvN6mVfLU — Brandon (@m_brandon2007) November 30, 2021

Mazet is doing what many people do, which is to mask their pain by being serious and defensive. Meanwhile inside they are crying out.#GomoraMzansi #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi — KaraboPDube 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #FullyVaccinated (@KaraboPDube) November 30, 2021

It will get better with time mazet, i can relate sis 🥺 #GomoraMzansi — Machungwa, Dikiza,Sawa❤️ (@LamaLushBaby) November 30, 2021

Seeing Mazet like that breaks my heart💔#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/QCoLWcV0XG — Lucy Legodi (@LegodiLucy) November 30, 2021

I can't continue watching #GomoraMzansi I can't stand seeing my crush struggle like this 😏 pic.twitter.com/r0TAssvjvc — Smart 🤓 Mampara 🤡 (@MartinWaMosotho) November 30, 2021

