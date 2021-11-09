VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Gomora actress Katlego Danke opens up about beating Covid-19 twice

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Katlego Danke and Zolisa Xaluva will return for the second season of Gomora

Johannesburg -Katlego Danke has recently opened up about how she beat Covid-19 twice.

The Gomora actress took to social media to share how grateful she was to be given another year in life.

Katlego recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and that is where she expressed her gratitude to God for giving her another shot in life after she beat the Covid-19 virus twice.

“This next chapter is all about taking flight. I woke up with a heart full of gratitude. There must be a reason God saw it fit that I celebrate one more year on this planet after two bouts with Covid. I am blessed. To still be here. To still be healthy.”

“To still be able to pursue my dreams and purpose with all I’ve been given. I am in awe of the Almighty. Thank you for another journey around the sun. And all the amazing humans who have touched my life in different ways,” she wrote.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes