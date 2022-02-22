Get ready for fireworks as Nicole da Silva joins Unathi at STAR 91.9FM

New radio station STAR 91.9FM is beefing up its line-up with talent.

After the surprise announcement of the arrival of Unathi Nkayi last week, the station has followed that up with the recruitment of fun and fearless former 5FM deejay Nicole da Silva.

Da Silva will be in the driving seat of The Silva Edition on weekdays between 12pm and 3pm. Station manager Caren du Preez said she could not help but acknowledge the amazing talent Nicole will bring to the station.

“She is an exciting and brilliant broadcaster. When talent knocks, the doors of the STAR open. What can listeners expect? A non-judgemental, fun, and engaging safe zone,” said Du Preez.

A thrilled Da Silva said she was happy to join the new family, adding that she looked forward to incorporating her knowledge into the new radio station.

“I’ve always had so much to say, and I now have a stellar platform to do so,” she shared.

“From the local music that we get to promote, to speaking directly to our wonderful community and working with such strong talent, to say that I am excited is a complete understatement.”

