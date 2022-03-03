REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Fatigued 'Umlando' hitmaker Toss collapses on stage

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Toss Instagram

A video of one of the Umlando hitmakers, Toss, has gone viral after he collapsed while performing on stage.

In the video, Toss can be seen performing, and out of the blue he collapses and one of his friends pours water on him to wake him up.

@mameshsa

This is scary hey. Thank God he woke up. Thankful for his friend.

♬ original sound – Mamesh_SA

Toss has taken to social media to explain what transpired. He shared that he had collapsed due to fatigue and apologised to the promoter who had booked him for the gig.

“I’m okay now, I appreciate the love, positive energy, and concern. I will come back stronger,” he wrote.

