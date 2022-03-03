Fatigued ‘Umlando’ hitmaker Toss collapses on stage

A video of one of the Umlando hitmakers, Toss, has gone viral after he collapsed while performing on stage.

In the video, Toss can be seen performing, and out of the blue he collapses and one of his friends pours water on him to wake him up.

@mameshsa This is scary hey. Thank God he woke up. Thankful for his friend. ♬ original sound – Mamesh_SA

Toss has taken to social media to explain what transpired. He shared that he had collapsed due to fatigue and apologised to the promoter who had booked him for the gig.

“I’m okay now, I appreciate the love, positive energy, and concern. I will come back stronger,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author