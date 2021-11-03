Fan wants Khanyi Mbau on The Real Housewives of Dubai

Johannesburg – A fan of Media personality Khanyi Mbau has expressed her wishes of wanting to see Khanyi on The Real Housewives of Dubai.

This comes shortly after it was announced that the reality show would be now heading to Dubai.

Although it has been announced that the reality show will be in Dubai, the cast of who will be on the show is not yet known.

“Pack your bags for Bravo’s first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai!” “Bravoholics, we’re leaving the hashtag up to YOU! We’ll be using the hashtag that gets the most votes and announcing the winner on Friday!” Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! We'll be using the hashtag that gets the most votes and announcing the winner on Friday! — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 2, 2021 I want to see @MbauReloaded #RHODubai https://t.co/CgllZj89FW — Warm Facts (@boogymaboi) November 1, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma