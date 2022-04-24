Fan favourite Zolisa Xaluva leaves Gomora

A legion of Gomora fans will soon not see one of the telenovela’s favourite talents, Zolisa Xaluva, on the small screen after the lead actor left the show after disagreement with producers.

The Sunday World understands that the thespian, who plays the role of Melusi, did not see eye to eye with the show’s producers, which saw him ditching the telenovela to pursue other opportunities.

On Gomora, the Melusi Dlamini character is a principal at a local high school, and married to a celebrated social worker, Gladys (played by Thembi Seete). Melusi is a strict father who expects a lot from his son, Ntokozo (Ntobeko Sishi), who lives to impress and get validation from his father.

A source who works on set said Xaluva has his own high standards, and he knows what he wants and is not scared to confront producers if he is not comfortable to do something, and that some people would confuse his confidence for arrogance.

Another source said his frank attitude on several issues rubbed some powers the wrong way.

“Producers have been trying to get rid of him, but MultiChoice [which owns DStv where the show is broadcast] refused to let him go, but eventually got the go-ahead. He is a brilliant actor, but there are things producers can’t tolerate” said the source.

Gomora publicist Linda Matsoloconfirmed that Xaluva’s character will soon be off the show.

Xalula, who turns 40 in the next two months, did not respond to questions.

He becomes the second biggest act to leave the telenovela after Israel Matseke-Zulu left the show to focus on his health.

Meanwhile, Gomora star actor Buyile Mdladla’s contract was not renewed.

