E.tv dragged for airing Anaconda movies

Johannesburg- If you are television lover, then you would most definitely know that E.tv loves playing the Anaconda movies.

E.tv has found themselves being dragged on Twitter by tweeps for always airing their famous Anaconda movies.

When E.tv made the announcement that they would be airing the Anaconda movies this coming weekend, tweeps were not having it and this is how they have reacted.

Can you guess this Saturday's 8PM movie? pic.twitter.com/rCJeWiZsTB — @etv (@etv) January 13, 2022

You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022. https://t.co/SE43XWoHu9 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 13, 2022

I'm convinced an Anaconda has eTVs nudes. Why the hell have they been playing this movie every month since 1652? https://t.co/M5PTjHWDfM — Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) January 13, 2022

Can someone steal that USB with anaconda relapile hle pic.twitter.com/mQFsFClvEW — Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) January 13, 2022

The bond between etv and anaconda is stronger than the bond I have with my gf — Sergio (@allthingsgreyy) January 13, 2022

The Anaconda cast will never have to work a day in their lives bec Etv been paying their royalties since I was 6 years old https://t.co/sSN3etxvdJ — Champagne Pipi (@Kokoleo_zn) January 13, 2022

If it's not Anaconda, it's Home Alone for the whole of December.🚮 pic.twitter.com/lNBhHzjPlR — 🎄𝑻𝒊𝒊𝒏𝒐 𝑺𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒈𝒆 2.1💎💦 (@Tiino_Savage1) January 13, 2022

As a celebrity I am putting a bounty on Etv, anyone who can hack Etv and delete all the anaconda movies will get to spend a day with me and enjoy a joy ride in my big KIA picanto. — Collen (@Collen_KM) January 13, 2022

This is why I don't pay my TV licence, Etv must just become a radio station once bcos aiy we are tired of seeing the same movies everytime. If not Anaconda, Rambo, if not is Home Alone, if not another crap🤦🏽‍♂️ Sikhathele, We are tired, Ons ses moeg, Sediniwe 🤞🏼😔 pic.twitter.com/TldnmJm3JF — 🖤Sir_LOYALTY🖤 (@TheRealest201) January 13, 2022

Mr Smeg should just pay the backend producer to delete Anaconda and Home alone on ETV for good pic.twitter.com/jScd5EgkUN — The Real Afrika🇿🇦 (@TheRealMeaf) January 13, 2022

