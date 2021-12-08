DJ Sbu slams Jub Jub and MacG’s joke on Podcast and Chill

Johannesburg- DJ Sbu has slammed Jub Jub’s joke that he made on MacG’s Podcast and chill recently.

DJ Sbu took to social media to respond to what Jub Jub and Mac G had said about him in the interview.

The former Metro Fm DJ took issue with MacG and Jub Jub’s comments after their back and forth banter about his sexuality.

“@macgunleashed official_jubjub is this how you thank me my brothers ?” he wrote.

Toya De Lazy who is a musician and LGBTQI+ activist also shared her opinion and showed immense support to DJ Sbu under the comments section.

“Even if it’s so we love on even harder it’s extremely mean to out others, or lie on a public platform. Whatever it is just know you are loved irregardless Buti wam,” she wrote.

