REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza reveal how life was before fame and money

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small Instagram

Johannesburg – Scorpion Kings as they are affectionately known, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, have revealed how their lives were before the fame and money.

The duo spoke about how they lived their lives and how they survived before they became well-known and successful DJs, in a video that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Kabza shared that he was an employee for the Municipality, where he was cutting grass for a living.

At the age of 17/18 years, he was doing some plumbing and that is when he used to fix sewage drains.

Maphorisa used to sell sweets at school which was way before he started selling Kota’s.

He also reveals that he decided to quit gambling because he was losing a lot of money.

“I would make roundabout R150 a day just by selling sweets, and it was different types of sweets,” shared Maphorisa.

See the video below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes