DJ Maphorisa and Kabza reveal how life was before fame and money

Johannesburg – Scorpion Kings as they are affectionately known, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, have revealed how their lives were before the fame and money.

The duo spoke about how they lived their lives and how they survived before they became well-known and successful DJs, in a video that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Kabza shared that he was an employee for the Municipality, where he was cutting grass for a living.

At the age of 17/18 years, he was doing some plumbing and that is when he used to fix sewage drains.

Maphorisa used to sell sweets at school which was way before he started selling Kota’s.

He also reveals that he decided to quit gambling because he was losing a lot of money.

“I would make roundabout R150 a day just by selling sweets, and it was different types of sweets,” shared Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa speak of their hustle and lives before fame. pic.twitter.com/v3m9cGpwXG — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 17, 2022

