Da L.E.S wants to try his hand at amapiano

Forgotten rapper Da L.E.S, 36, is looking to roar back onto the music scene after a hiatus, and would also like to try his hand at amapiano.

The star, whose real name is Leslie Mampe, in an interview with Sunday World talked about his growth, being a father of two, releasing new music, the beef between him and fellow rapper AKA, and revamping the Amakipkip clothing brand.

“I took some time out from the industry to regroup. I have grown as a man, I am a father of two kids and that has shaped and changed my life in a beautiful way,” the former Jozi group member said, adding that “my perception of life is different now”.

He said he was reviving the once popular Amakipkip brand.

“We have a wide range of the brand from long sleeves, round necks and exclusive range of tribute to the fallen entertainers and the legends, who are still alive,” he said.

Since the advent of amapiano, it seems no one wants to be left behind, as Dales told Sunday World that he’ll also dabble with the genre.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest last year said he had made it cool for rappers to jump onto the amapiano genre.

About his public feud with once best-friend AKA, Da L.E.S said: “For now, there’s no love lost, people do grow apart. You never know what could happen in the future.”

Da L.E.S is also known for his annual wild white parties, which he said would resume.

“I’m happy to announce that my all-white parties are back. We had one last month and it seems people are still loving it. It was difficult to host when there were stringent lockdown rules,” he said.

According to the rapper, his parties will now be the talk of the town as he plans to make them bigger and better.

