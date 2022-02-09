Connie Ferguson’s angry daughter tells Prophet where to get off

Johannesburg- An angry Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, who is Connie Ferguson’s daughter, took to social media to slam Prophet Aaron Xhali.

This is after a video of his went viral, claiming Connie is developing cancer.

Lesedi said he should not use her mother for clickbait.

Xhali shared a video where he warned Connie Ferguson to pay attention to God.

Lesedi clapped back at the prophet and said that as a family they do pay attention to God, and he should stop using her family name to get clickbait.

She further stated that if the prophet’s heart was pure he should have directly told the family and not for the public to see.

Salacious at best. I don't care that we're public figures, have some kind of basic decency & decorum. We have a lot to move forward from, as is. — Sedii Matsunyane-Ferguson (@SediiMatsunyane) February 8, 2022

Connie did not say much about the video but she reacted with a few words to show how unimpressed she was about the video.

So triggered!😡😡😡 — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) February 8, 2022

See the video below:

Another Prophetic WARNING⚠️for Connie Ferguson to pay attention to God!!! By: Prophet Aaron Xhali#Trending pic.twitter.com/BcxAmB2EjI — I AM MINISTRIES_PROPHET AARON (@IAMMINISTRIES08) February 5, 2022

This is not the first time a prophet has said and done something of this manner. Before Shona Ferguson passed away another prophet had predicted his death.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author