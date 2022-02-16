Congrats! Carol Tshabalala is engaged

Adored sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala is engaged.
Taking to her Instagram account, Tshabalala shared a picture of her flaunting an engagement ring and mentioned how her fiancé had great taste. The well-respected broadcaster did not reveal the identity of the mystery man.
