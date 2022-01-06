Chris Q Radebe gushes over Gomora’s Sana Mchunu’s craft

Johannesburg- South African writer and former Isibaya actor Chris Q Radebe has recently taken to social media to praise Gomora’s Sana Mchunu’s acting skills.

Chris took to social media to appreciate Sana’s craft for her interesting character, Zodwa which she plays on the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

“The honesty in her performances is second to none. I’ve known a fair few Zodwas in my life and she manages to, quite effortlessly, channel all of them. One of the most hardworking actors in the business by some distance. We are not worthy,” he wrote.

Sana plays the role of Zodwa who is a recovering alcoholic, but has recently found herself in situations which have led her to go back to drinking.

In the past episodes of Gomora Sana has executed the character of Zodwa exceptionally and tweeps also agree with Chris about her acting skills.

I might sound evil…but I missed this drunk Zodwa guyzini 😂😂🤣🤣 I can't #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/Kr6adq0Xjl — Sheshe🌸 (@tiisetsoMashish) January 4, 2022

Zodwa deserves an award i don't wanna lie♥️🤭 because wow that woman can act #GomoraMzanzi — Ashler Ameen (@Ashler86327554) January 4, 2022

#GomoraMzansi Zodwa nails every character given to her … she needs to be acknowledged for her great acting skills… from lokshin bioskops to the river to gomora… and ugurl never disappoints . 😭😭😭❤ — iican't_sayiiwasyoursss (@KaraboMoon) January 4, 2022

How is Zodwa nailing every character of hers? Talented lo mama. Wow!#GomoraMzanzi #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/rE7meoZ6LM — Thenjiwe Khumalo (@10GEE_Khumi) January 4, 2022

let me be honest I 😭🤣I haven't seen someone nail a drunk character like #zodwa from #GOMORAMZANSI, I mean you do swear she is drunk like for real, I love you mom @sanamcunu❤️🔥❤️she has to give other SAFTA this YEAR for this one appreciated 👏🏻post😘 #GOMORA

Legendary mzozozo pic.twitter.com/1lIS82ynxg — Neville Nts (@neville_nts) January 5, 2022

#Gomora

I haven't seen someone nail a drunk role like Zodwa since uMama ka Buli in #HomeAffairs 😂😂😂

Legendary Mzozozo pic.twitter.com/h0zDXnLj1T — Kamogelo Chill (@kamogelo_chill) January 4, 2022

