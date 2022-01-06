REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Chris Q Radebe gushes over Gomora’s Sana Mchunu’s craft

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Sana Mchunu Instagram

Johannesburg- South African writer and former Isibaya actor Chris Q Radebe has recently taken to social media to praise Gomora’s Sana Mchunu’s acting skills.

Chris took to social media to appreciate Sana’s craft for her interesting character, Zodwa which she plays on the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

“The honesty in her performances is second to none. I’ve known a fair few Zodwas in my life and she manages to, quite effortlessly, channel all of them. One of the most hardworking actors in the business by some distance. We are not worthy,” he wrote.

Sana plays the role of Zodwa who is a recovering alcoholic, but has recently found herself in situations which have led her to go back to drinking.

In the past episodes of Gomora Sana has executed the character of Zodwa exceptionally and tweeps also agree with Chris about her acting skills.

