Cassper Nyovest thank his fans after winning artist of the decade

Johannesburg- The South African Hip Hop Awards were held last night, and Cassper Nyovest won the Artist of the year award.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker took to his socials to thank his fans after he won the award.

Nyovest was nominated with the likes of Nasty C, Gigi Lamayne, AKA, Khuli Chana, K.O, Emtee, Reason, Stogie T, Riky Rick, YoungstaCPT, A-Reece and Nadia Nakai.

Cassper whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo recently changed from Hip Hop to Amapiano genre.

Artist of the decade. pic.twitter.com/EVbsTnPsFE — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 11, 2021

Some now on, call me ARTIST OF THE DECADE or else I'm not responding!!!!! Thank you sooo much to all the fans!!! My team!!! God !!! Im about to celebrate for the rest of the year!!!! #SAHHA2021 pic.twitter.com/LlwXCzZrAw — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 10, 2021

Thank you to my fans!!! I'm starting to celebrate tomorrow!!! We need to do it weekly i think, plus it's my birthday next week!!!! ARTIST OF THE DECADE!!! We buying everything!!! We drinking Billiato!!!! It's on!!! Those 990s are part of history now!!! Lets go!!! Ke #SummerYaFame — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 10, 2021

Well deserved @casspernyovest 👏🏾 You changed the game forever, set milestones, made history after history, your influence is unmatched ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/rhDIBkxLyN — Boksbrizio (@Boks_26) December 10, 2021

You can't talk about South African Hip Hop and not talk about Cassper Nyovest… — Dr Maheya (@johny_theblessd) December 10, 2021

