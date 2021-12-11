REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Cassper Nyovest thank his fans after winning artist of the decade

By Anelisa Sibanda
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg- The South African Hip Hop Awards were held last night, and Cassper Nyovest won the Artist of the year award.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker took to his socials to thank his fans after he won the award.

Nyovest was nominated with the likes of Nasty C, Gigi Lamayne, AKA, Khuli Chana, K.O, Emtee, Reason, Stogie T, Riky Rick, YoungstaCPT, A-Reece and Nadia Nakai.

Cassper whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo recently changed from Hip Hop to Amapiano genre.

 

