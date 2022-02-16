Boom! Expect fireworks as Seete, Bogopa join Somizi on ‘Idols SA’

Out with the old and in with the new. Thembi Seete and rapper-producer extraordinaire JR Bogopa are the new faces on Idols SA Season 18, replacing Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams.

The vibrant and energetic Somizi Mhlongo remains, together with co-executive producer, Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho, who is also the host of the singing competition.

Seete is no stranger to the show, as she featured as a guest judge in season 17, where she was warmly received by the fans who loved her bubbly energy, constructive criticism, and useful nuggets of advice for performers.

An acclaimed actor, dancer, and musician who has been part of South Africa’s pop culture fabric since the 1990s, she is known for her consistent reinvention and evolution as an artist.

From her days as a member of musical group Boom Shaka, to her hit solo musical career, Seete has remained relevant. She has since branched out into TV, where she stars in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora as Gladys.

Bogopa has also left a mark in the entertainment industry, at some point keeping the dance floors rocking with his Make the Circle Bigger hit song. The rapper has also branched out into other sections of the industry.

With a music publishing company, record company, and music distribution app to his name, Bogopa understands the business of entertainment. A newcomer to the Idols SA world, he brings a wealth of experience that will provide contestants with the knowledge that goes beyond performing.

“We’re excited to have Idols SA return for an incredible 18th season. To have such longevity in such a fast-changing industry is no small feat, and we’re proud to keep giving our viewers what they love,” said Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming: general entertainment.

“One of the key components in having staying power is evolution, and our new-look panel is part of that. Idols SA is an important part of our creative industry. Not only do we unearth hidden talent, but we also nurture our contestants and equip them with the necessary tools to start or grow their careers.

“It’s a privilege to be able to do that for another season,” said Philiso.

