Bonko Khoza grateful for role on Showmax’s The Wife season one

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Johannesburg- Actor Bonko Khoza, who plays Mqhele on The Wife on Showmax, has recently shared how grateful he is for season one of the telenovela.

The thrilling drama series, which screens every Thursday, has captured the attention of many viewers and has gained Bonko prominence.

Taking to social media he thanked his fans for allowing him to play the role of a taxi driver,  even though he is a “coconut”.

Bonko will now be appearing on a new show called 13 Weeks to Find Mr. Right which will air every Sunday at 19:30 on SABC 1, playing the role of Zakhele.

