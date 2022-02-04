Bonko Khoza grateful for role on Showmax’s The Wife season one

Johannesburg- Actor Bonko Khoza, who plays Mqhele on The Wife on Showmax, has recently shared how grateful he is for season one of the telenovela.

The thrilling drama series, which screens every Thursday, has captured the attention of many viewers and has gained Bonko prominence.

Taking to social media he thanked his fans for allowing him to play the role of a taxi driver, even though he is a “coconut”.

Mzansi Thank you for allowing me onto your screens to do the work I feel I was born to do. I’m honoured to have given you my all. The journey is far from over but as we wrap S1 I want to thank you for accepting a coconut from the south to be your Mageza wase Bree 😂 pic.twitter.com/ooZlCIi69H — Thank God (@BonkoKhoza) February 3, 2022

Bonko will now be appearing on a new show called 13 Weeks to Find Mr. Right which will air every Sunday at 19:30 on SABC 1, playing the role of Zakhele.

Also Read: Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels developed into Showmax’s first Telenovela The Wife&

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author