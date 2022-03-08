‘Big Brother Mzansi’ evictee Nthabii has no regrets

Nthabiseng “Nthabii” Mothutsi is excited about the opportunities that await her after her eviction from Big Brother Mzansi house on Sunday.

The 27-year-old said she felt “overwhelmed” but “content and happy” following her eviction. When Big Brother Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, asked who she was going to miss the most in the house, Nthabii said it was her bestie, Mphowabadimo.

“We’re two people with very different personalities, but we got along. We understood each other and that’s actually the person that kept me going,” said Nthabii excitedly.

Speaking to Sunday World, the evictee shared how proud she was for having gone a distance in the competition.

“Many also wanted to come this close to the 2M [R2-million prize money]. Being the one that came in last and still achieved so much is a blessing.”

For Nthabii, almost every week has been like a reset button, she worked on being a better person and more understanding to other housemates. “I do not have any regrets, hence there is not anything I can think of that could have been rectified.”

She said she would miss the bonds she created in the house, the Saturday night parties, and the lotto star arena games that take place every Friday.

On life after Biggie’s house, Nthabii is open to trying out the radio and television adverts sector.

“I’m looking into partnering with a lot of brands, some sports, some clothing, and some with my hair and face,” she said, adding that she is definitely rooting for her friend Mphowabadimo to walk away with the R2-million prize money.

