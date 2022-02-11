REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
BET host Nomalanga Shozi’s has a red-carpet baby shower

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nomalanga Shozi Instagram

Johannesburg- Radio DJ and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi recently revealed that she has a bun in her oven and that she was over the moon regarding her pregnancy.

After a few years of winning and bagging big gigs, Nomalanga is ready to take a few months off to nurse her newborn.

Nomalanga’s friends and colleagues organized a baby shower fit for a queen, red carpet and all. The stunning mommy-to-be looked gorgeous in a jumpsuit that perfectly showed off her baby bump.

Amongst those who attended were Cassper Nyovest, Carpo, Ayanda Thabethe, and baby daddy, Bandile Mbere of the Major League DJ’s.

BET also shared that the couple would be having their own reality show on BET channel 129 soon.

