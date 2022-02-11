BET host Nomalanga Shozi’s has a red-carpet baby shower

Johannesburg- Radio DJ and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi recently revealed that she has a bun in her oven and that she was over the moon regarding her pregnancy.

After a few years of winning and bagging big gigs, Nomalanga is ready to take a few months off to nurse her newborn.

Nomalanga’s friends and colleagues organized a baby shower fit for a queen, red carpet and all. The stunning mommy-to-be looked gorgeous in a jumpsuit that perfectly showed off her baby bump.

Amongst those who attended were Cassper Nyovest, Carpo, Ayanda Thabethe, and baby daddy, Bandile Mbere of the Major League DJ’s.

BET also shared that the couple would be having their own reality show on BET channel 129 soon.

Also Read: ‘I’m getting mini-me

Shwashwi: Nomalanga Shozi has legs for days

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author