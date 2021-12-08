Bassie on her musical journey and latest single Ngiyazifela

Johannesburg- Basetsana Maluleka (21) well known as Bassie to her fans, is a vocalist and a musician who grew up in Windmill Park, Boksburg.

Sunday World caught up with the Ngiyazifela hitmaker to find out more about her newest single and her plans for this year.

Bassie started singing at a very tender age and was a cheerleader at the age of 12, then later became a full-time conductor in high school,(Sunward Park High).

She participated in major competitions such as Ekurhuleni’s Got Talent & Piermont.

Bassie then started to make a name for herself in the house/amapiano genre in 2018, where she released her first featured single called Qaphela by Dj Sjijo.

“In 2019 I decided to pursue my music career further and began to make a name for myself in the music industry, particularly amapiano genre,” she told Sunday World.

Bassie has been featured in a song called Abafana besgcoko by TPO and Monotone.

In the year 2020, she recorded her first mainstream hit single with the pioneers of piano genre MFR Souls titled Bathandwa which she believes was a great experience for her and a big move into the amapiano genre.

After the song was recorded she then signed to independent record label “Aurora Black” that houses artists such as MFR Souls, T-Man SA, and Treasured Soul.

The Boksburg-born vocalist has worked with the likes of MFR Souls, T-Man SA, Treasured Soul, Khanya Greens, Makwa, The Lowkeys, Dj Sumbody, Caltonic, Cbuda M, Ntokzin, Kwesta, and many more.

“My new single is titled Ngiyazifela, and I feature two amazing people Tyler ICU and KayGee The Vibe. The story behind the song is about a guy who is in a relationship with a girl, but every time he has money he doesn’t pay attention to the girl,” she further said.

Bassie also shared that she plans on working with as many features as possible and hopes that they drop those songs.

The Ngiyazifela hitmaker dropped her EP on the 12 November titled Msholokazi which is available on all digital platforms.

“In my new EP I feature the likes of MFR Souls, T Man SA, Tyler ICU just to name a few, but in a nutshell, I featured my entire industry family,” she concluded.

