Ayanda Ncwane remembers late husband Sifiso Ncwane 5 years after his passing

Johannesburg- Ayanda Ncwane took to social media to celebrate the life of her late husband Sifiso Ncwane, five years after his passing.

Sifiso who was an award-winning South African gospel artist passed away on 5 December 2016, due to kidney problems.

Ayanda took to social media to pen down a very touching message to her late husband, and instead of grieving him, she chose to celebrate him.

“Dear Bab’Ncwane, It’s been 5 years since you left us on this very day. I asked God to give me 5 years to get used to living without you Gwamanda, and He has…. Today I don’t grieve for you….”

“I celebrate you, your powerful legacy, our friendship, our unforgettable love, and marriage, you left a bar so high that I’ve taken my time to remarry because I know what a GREAT & enjoyable marriage full of love is supposed to be……You’ll be so proud of how I raised your beautiful boys because I know how much you loved the boys & how intentional you were at raising them to be even greater than you.”

“Also, I think the wedding vows were written by a group of men and there were no women on board because I disagree with the part that says “till death do us part”, maybe for men but personally I carry you in my heart and spirit for the beautiful memories.”

“I know if it was me who passed on by now you’d probably be in your 2nd wife trying to get an amazing wife, best friend & business partner who can at least come close to what I am,” she wrote.

