News

Andile Mpisane breaks the internet with engagement

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Johannesburg- Andile Mpisane has shocked the country after videos of him getting engaged to another woman by the name of Tamia Louw.

Andile Mpisane is known to be in a relationship with the mother of his two children.

Andile had recently bought Sithelo a brand new luxurious car and mzansi seems to be very confused as to what is going on.
Tweeps have however reacted to the news of the engagement.

 

