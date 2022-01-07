American musician India Arie includes Lloyiso on her list of favorite artists

Johannesburg- Four-time Grammy Award winner, American singer, and songwriter who has sold over 3.3 million records in the United States and 10 million worldwide, India Arie has complimented Lloyiso’s singing skills.

Arie took to Instagram to share with her followers her latest favorite artists, and South African singer, songwriter, and producer Lloyiso Gijana made it to the list.

She said Lloyiso sings with heart and depth so much that it is striking.

“Because a lot of people can sing in notes but it’s a more rare thing to see people go to this place when they sing and he goes to this place. I have sent a DM but he hasn’t gotten back to me yet, so, Lloyiso if you see this message reach out,” she said on the video.

Watch India Arie’s message below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiaarie (@indiaarie)

See South Africans react to the compliment:

Hayiiiiii Lloyiso sings like an Angel — Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) January 7, 2022

I love seeing South Africans win man…I love this for you Lloyiso, you’re magic bro and now the world I recognising too!🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/stuy2EKwkr — 🌈 N K U L U L E K O (He | Him | His) (@uQwabeOmuhle) January 6, 2022

I voted for Lloyiso when he was on Idols.. I feel like I’ve won.. he deserves every good thing that’s coming his way 🥺🚀 — Thah Mazikode (@MazikodeThah) January 7, 2022

Dream about you by Lloyiso is one of the most beautiful songs I've heard — Champagne Mami🥂 (@wakusalala_tina) January 7, 2022

I started following Lloyiso when he covered Umlilo by dj Zinhle, I’ve been obsessed ever since.🥰🥰 — Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@PortiaMabunda_) January 7, 2022

Okay but I need that Lloyiso and India Arie collab like yesterday, can they make something happen!!! — 𝗠𝗥$. 𝗕𝗔𝗚$ (@phineasandfeb) January 7, 2022

Lloyiso’s team isn’t moving fast enough for me. If I were his manager I would have that man with Adele right now lmao — Not Yols (@No_butReallytho) January 6, 2022

Lloyiso always kills every cover…better than the original artist. — 🇿🇦 Mr_Follower 🍎🚶🏾‍♂️👨🏾‍🦯🏃🏾‍♂️ (@TrueTsonga) January 7, 2022

So glad we are all agreeing that Lloyiso is just not from this earth cos immediately he starts singing, we all get moved to some space where there's so much peace. — Keitumetse (@just_keitu) January 7, 2022

About time I get me so Lloyiso Music, I've been sleeping on a dude, don't know why cz i voted 4 the guy on Idols… — Slindile Ndou (@slindilendou_) January 7, 2022

I will get really mad if Lloyiso doesn't get nominated for the SAMAS. — L M A O 💀 (@Simgiftyy) January 7, 2022

