Actor Warren Masemola grateful for memories with Israel Matseke-Zulu

Johannesburg- Award-winning actor Warren Masemola has recently taken to social media to appreciate former Gomora actor Israel Matseke-Zulu and all the memories they have made together.

Warren penned down a heartfelt message for Israel and thanked God for all the memories he has made with the actor so far. The actor also shared that they had met 10 years ago on the set of iNumber Number.

The River actor also gushed about Israel being a great storyteller on and offset. He commended Israel for his strength and life experience.

Israel Matseke- Zulu recently poured his heart out about his battle with gangrene (death of body tissue), which resulted in the amputation of his left leg. The actor is confident that will bounce back soon and be back on screen.

