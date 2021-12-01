VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Energy Department says it miscalculated recent fuel price hike

By Sunday World
Motorist Clovis Amandji and a petrol attendant shake his car to make sure the tank is filled at a Caltex filling station on July 14, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nelius Rademan)

Johannesburg – The Energy Department has said that the recent petrol price increase was overstated, by six cents a litre.

The petrol price will increase by 75 cents a litre instead of 81 cents a litre for December.

The department said in a statement that it instructed stakeholders to effect the changes with immediate effect.

Yesterday, petrol stations were packed with motorists trying to get in their last fill ahead of the hike. The new price kicked in on Wednesday morning.

“The 6 cents difference is due to the fact that the adjustment of wages for service station workers had already been implemented in September 2021,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Although it is for the very first time that such an error has occurred in the history of basic fuel price determination in South Africa, the DMRE profusely apologises for the inconvenience caused. The rest of the fuel prices are correct.”

Diesel went up 72.5c a litre (0.05% sulphur) and 74.5c (0.005% sulphur).

Illuminating paraffin went up by 42.2c/l, while the maximum LPGas retail price increased by 183.00c/kg from Wednesday.

At the start of November, petrol prices were hiked by R1.21, while diesel increased by R1.48.

The price of petrol will still remain above the R20 per litre threshold in Gauteng and other inland provinces, despite the miscalculation.

