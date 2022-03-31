End of an era for Channel 120

Come midnight on Thursday, Channel 120 on Openview will be a thing of the past after years of dishing out news and sport content that kept South Africans entertained and in the know.

The demise of the channel, which is based in Cape Town, will however be accompanied by job losses that will affect 40 employees.

But Bennum van Jaarsveld at the corporate communications division said the viewers would still be able to catch their favourite games and selected sport on a new channel that will be launched soon.

Van Jaarsveld said: “Openview will be launching new channels soon. This brand-new vibrant, thought-provoking channel launches on Monday, April 4.

“It’s pacey, vibrant, full of energy, and totally on par with the voice of a young, opinionated, motivated, and inspired generation. It’s the channel you’ll want to leave on all day.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author