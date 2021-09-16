REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Eighth SANDF member out on bail

By Anelisa Sibanda
SANDF member who was arrested for vehicle smuggling out on bail

Johannesbug- A South African National Defence Force(SANDF) member who was arrested yesterday for allegedly conniving with the vehicle smuggling syndicates to smuggle vehicles through the Limpopo River appeared in the Musina Magistrate’d court today following his arrest in Northern Cape.

The accused were deployed at the Beitbridge border post to defend and protect the territorial integrity of South Africa between the year 2017 and 2019.

Valentine Sedimosang Phetoe who holds the rank private was granted a bail of R3000 and his case was postponed to the 25th of October 2021, where he will be joining his co-accused.

