EFF’s Naledi Chirwa hits out at President Ramaphosa

By Coceka Magubeni
Naledi Chirwa//Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) prominent young member and member of parliament, Naledi Chirwa, took to Twitter to voice out her opinion on the Lindiwe Sisulu saga and referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as a ‘weak little boy.’

“You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves,” she wrote on Twitter.

This follows a Twitter post by the Presidency, that said the constitution needs to be protected.

When she was called into order by fellow Twitter users, she responded, saying she will not apologize to a man who killed Marikana miners.

 

