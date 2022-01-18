EFF’s Naledi Chirwa hits out at President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg- Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) prominent young member and member of parliament, Naledi Chirwa, took to Twitter to voice out her opinion on the Lindiwe Sisulu saga and referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as a ‘weak little boy.’

“You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves,” she wrote on Twitter.

This follows a Twitter post by the Presidency, that said the constitution needs to be protected.

When she was called into order by fellow Twitter users, she responded, saying she will not apologize to a man who killed Marikana miners.

You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana. https://t.co/rmooatRufu — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

Ramaphosa is not my father. I give respect to those who earn it. Definitely not murderers. I have zero respect for the man and will never pretend to. For those who still have a dose of respect for people who have continuously taken us in the pits of poverty & hopelessness, 👍🏾 https://t.co/9nGTMUDExW — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

RESPECT? Save me please. There's a lot of things I respect and a man who killed Marikana miners is definitely not one of them. Forget it. He can adorn the highest title in the universe and he will still be the scum of the earth in my eyes. — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

There isn't a single thing the man has done that can ever warrant respect. He lies, kills, steals. Just because he has an honorable title doesn't mean he is. Integrity is not a transaction & hierarchy will never equate steadfastness. Not all of us suffer from fear of powerful men — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

The real question is why do YOU respect a man who lied to the people of Alex, who murdered innocent miners and left their wives and children destitute. Why do YOU respect a man who lied to unemployed young people and promised them 2 million jobs only to have 100 thousands lost? — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

The problem is that you respect people for WHAT they are and not WHO they are. It's embarrassing because he even bought that Presidency and yet we must be bullied to respect him? Sorry bot sorry. I will never respect a man who squandered R1 billion meant to fight GBVF. Never. — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

